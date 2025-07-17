Shubman Gill's campaign in the England vs India Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been a tale of contrasting displays so far. In the first Test, he slammed 147 and then went on to score 269 and 161 in the second Test. However, in the third Test at Lord's he could score only 16 and 6. In the second innings, with India chasing 193, Gill failed to get going. Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Gill's technique was not solid in the second innings.

"When things got spicy on the third evening, I felt that brought the best out of England for the remainder of the game. Shubman Gill did not look as technically tight or calm as usual when he came out to bat on the fourth evening, but his team fought so hard on Monday in a fabulous Test," he wrote in a column for 'The Telegraph'.

"England have never had a captain quite like Ben Stokes. One who just does not accept when he is beaten, one who does not accept his team are having a bad week, and can drag a game back his way through sheer skill and force of will."

Vaughan went on to praise Ben Stokes, who led England from the front for a victory.

"It was Stokes who stuck with Joe Root on the first evening to ensure they toughed out a score. It was Stokes who pulled off that brilliant run-out before lunch on day three, when India were taking control of the game," he wrote further.

"And it was Stokes who picked up key wickets in both innings, bowled that epic spell early on the last day, and then broke Jasprit Bumrah's resistance. He just knows how to win the biggest moments in Test matches."

Gill admitted that just one substantial partnership could have altered the outcome of the gripping third Test at the Lord's, where England edged India by 22 runs to lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-1.

India, chasing 193, were bowled out for 170 deep into the final session on Day 5, despite Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 61 and gritty stands with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Despite the loss, Gill struck a hopeful note: “Sometimes the series scorecard doesn't reflect how well you've played. We're really excited for the rest of the series.”