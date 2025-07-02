Ahead of the second test against England, Indian skipper Shubman Gill spoke about the Indian lower-order batting and said our lower-order batting sometimes isn't able to contribute as much as the other teams. While speaking in the pre-match presentation, Shubman Gill said, "It's been one of the things that we always talk about, especially with our batting depth that our batting lower order sometimes isn't able to contribute as much as the other teams."

Gill spoke about his innings of 147 in the first test against England and said he could have scored 50 more in a partnership with Rishabh Pant.

"But having said that, you can also look at the other side as well. I was batting on 147, and the way I got out, maybe I could have scored 50 more in a partnership with Rishabh. If you get a good ball and you get out, that's fine," he added.

Gill also said the Indian top order should take more responsibility and bat longer, especially with a weaker lower order, to prevent the opposition from gaining an advantage.

"But once you are set and you know that you don't really have that much depth in your batting order, maybe the top order could take a little bit more responsibility and bat completely out of the game. So I think these are different perspectives to look at the game. But definitely your lower order, when your last 5 or 6 doesn't contribute as much, then it becomes easier for the opposition to come back in the game," Gill said.

Gill reflected on bowling consistently in one area, especially against a batting line-up like England.

"The important thing is how consistently you bowl in one area against a batting line-up like England. They hit a loose ball or a good ball, so as a bowler, it is difficult to put consistently when the ball and wicket are not matching. So, the main thing is how consistently we can put the ball in an area," he added.

Going into the second Test at Birmingham, India is trailing 0-1. During the last game, India failed to defend a 371-run target, despite having four fast bowling options in Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj, and only one spinner, Ravindra Jadeja.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)