Indian cricket team skipper Shubman Gill gave a massive take on the criticism surrounding his team's fielding following their win over England in the second Test encounter on Sunday. Indian fielders came under a lot of fire for their dropped catches after the loss in the first Test match. However, their performance was much better at Edgbaston with Mohammed Siraj pulling off a stunning catch on Day 5 of the encounter. Gill said that they are not going to drop that many catches every match before praising the bowlers for their stunning show which played a major part in the victory.

"All the things we spoke about after the first game, we were spot on with all of those things. Our bowling and fielding were tremendous to see. On this kind of wicket, we knew if we get 400-500 on this kind of wicket, we'll be in the game. Not every time we're going to drop that many catches that we did in Headingley. They (fast bowlers) were magnificent and I think the way we were able to get through the top-order, that was important to us, and both those bowlers bowled brilliantly and even Prasidh, he didn't get as many wickets as them, but he also bowled brilliantly," Gill said after the match.

"He (Akash Deep) bowled with so much heart. The areas and lengths he hit, he was getting the ball to move both ways. On wickets like these, it's difficult to do that, he was just magnificent for us.

"I'd say I'm feeling comfortable with my game, hopefully if we win the series with my contributions, I'll feel happier," Gills said on his own performances.

"Everyday is a learning curve for me. Whenever I go out there, I've said this before, I just want to play as a batsman and I want to think as a batsman and I want to make my decisions and risk management as a batsman. Sometimes when you are out there and thinking as a captain, you don't take those risks which I think as a batsman sometimes is necessary. Definitely (Bumrah back at Lord's?)."

"Very excited for that (Lord's Test). Probably the most iconic cricket stadium in the world and as a kid, everyone dreams about playing there, and I think no bigger honour than to be able to captain your country and lead your team there," the Indian cricket team captain added.