Shubman Gill scripted history as the Indian cricket team skipper shattered Virat Kohli's record on Day 2 of the second Test encounter against England on Thursday. Gill slammed a brilliant 150 against a hapless England bowling attack and it is the highest individual score by an India at Edgbaston. Previously, the record belonged to Kohli who scored 149 back in 2018. However, Gill produced a truly special performance as he dominated the England bowlers and achieved a brillant record in Tests.

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher said he was in awe of India skipper Shubman Gill's unbeaten 114 on day one and went on to call it “magnificent” and “solid”.

Gill hit his seventh Test ton - and second in as many games since being appointed as India's Test captain – as the tourists' made 310/5 in 85 overs on day one.

He and Ravindra Jadeja, who was unbeaten on 41, also shared an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 99 and will be aiming to extend it on day two.

"Day one here was different to Headingley – not as much pace in the pitch, not as many balls flying to third man – but that didn't make it any less exciting or exhilarating. Gill played magnificently. He came up with the answers to everything England threw at him."

"He was so solid and has taken to captaincy. I am not a big one for numbers but he had the lowest false-shot percentage of any innings in England since records began 20 years ago," said Butcher on Sky Sports' broadcast.

Ravi Shastri, the former India head coach, lauded Gill for thriving as batter after becoming the side's captain. “It just seems that he's thriving on this responsibility. He knows that it's his job now to get a big 100, not a 114, 160, 170, 180, even a 200, to get his side in a strong position where they can challenge England. Like Mark mentioned about his false shot percentage being the best in 20 years.”

Shastri also appreciated Gill for working on his defence, which played a critical part in him keeping England's bowlers at bay. “What was most impressive for me on this tour, in these two innings, is his defence. When he plays forward, it's a big stride forward, and he allows the ball to come onto the bat, plays late, and that bat looks a foot broad when he's actually looking to play in his defensive shot.”

“So I thought he's been fabulous. It's a good sign. When you get captaincy, a lot of people can cave in, they can go into their shell. He's shown he can play both ways. He was attacking in Leeds, here he has batted very responsibly and very determined.”

(With IANS inputs)