Indian cricket team skipper Shubman Gill shattered multiple world records with a brilliant century on Day 5 of the fourth Test match against England at Old Trafford on Sunday. Gill became the first batter ever to hit four hundreds in his debut Test series as captain - a feat that even Virat Kohli could not achieve. Five others - Warwick Armstrong, Don Bradman, Greg Chappell, Virat Kohli and Steven Smith - had three each in their debut series as captain. Gill's century on Sunday also means that he now has the most 100-plus scores by a captain in a Test series against England. As a captain, only Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar have slammed 4 centuries in a Test series before Gill joined the illustrious list.

Most hundreds for India in a Test series

4 - Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, 1971 (Away)

4 - Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, 1978/79 (Home)

4 - Virat Kohli vs AUS, 2014/15 (Away)

4 - Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2025 (Away)