India captain Shubman Gill has started off the 5-match Test series against England on a fiery note, having scored over 585 runs already in the first two matches. With three games to go, Gill can etch his name in history for multiple reasons, provided he continues the same form that he has displayed in Leeds and Birmingham. With the next challenge awaiting Gill and Team India at Lord's, the skipper has the opportunity to break multiple records held by none other than the GOAT, Sir Donald Bradman.

Most Runs In A Test Series As Captain: Shubman Gill has a brilliant opportunity to break Sir Don Bradman's record for scoring the most runs in a Test series as captain. He aggregated 810 runs in a five-Test series 88 years ago during the 1936-37 Ashes. Gill has six more innings to add 225 runs to his total of 585, giving him a strong chance of making history.

Most Runs In A Single Test Series: Sir Donald Bradman also holds this record, at present, having scored 974 runs in five Tests during the 1930 Ashes assignment. Gill would need to add 390 runs to his total in the remaining six innings to break this record.

Fastest 1000 Runs As Test Captain: The Australia great holds the record for scoring the fastest 1000 runs in Test cricket history, having done so in 11 innings. Gill has so far scored 585 runs in just 4 innings. If he continues with the same scoring rate, Bradman's record could be usurped.

Most Hundreds In A Single Test Series: While Sir Don Bradman holds the record for scoring the most tons in a Test series, as a skipper, West Indies batter Clyde Walcott has the No. 1 spot in the overall. List. Walcott had hit 5 centuries in a 1955 home Test series against Australia. Gill needs just one more hundred to equal Bradman's record as a captain and two to equal Walcott's tally.

No player in the world has ever managed to score 1000 runs in a 5-match Test series. The feat couldn't even be achieved by Sir Don Bradman. But Gill has a realistic chance of pulling off a historic feat before the England assignment concludes.