Team India's catching was all over the place in the 1st Test against England in Leeds. The visitors dropped eight catches in total and gift-wrapped the match they dominated for the large part. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the main culprit as he grassed half of those chances. Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin feels the Indian players need a change in attitude, as far as their fielding is concerned, including captain Shubman Gill. Haddin pointed out that all the great teams in the past have had one thing in common; they were all high quality fielding sides.

"Every great team, no matter what year you're playing, the one stand out feature they've always had is that they've been a great fielding team. And I think that is one legacy Gill has start to leave now on this team. He needs an attitude adjustment. If you want to field well and compete the whole time, it's only attitude. You can do all your technical work off the field and have as many coaches as anyone, but it won't matter. Even in the IPL this year, the catching was horrible. And that could be a byproduct," Haddin said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast.

While highlighting the importance of fielding, Haddin dragged 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi in to the debate. He suggested that if Suryavanshi wants to establish his name, he would have to improve on his fielding.

"Take the young kid [Vaibhav Suryavanshi] from Rajasthan for example. Everyone is talking about how well he batted, and it was unbelievable. But if you're going to be a great player, he's got to work on his fielding, his presence in the game. The one thing I would say to India is find a way to be the best fielding team in the world because you got the talent everywhere else," he added.

Haddin also shared his views on India's twin batting collapses in the first Test.

"What hasn't happened for the first time is India's batting collapse. There's a lot of pressure on that top order. If you get through them, they will run through the remaining," Haddin pointed out.