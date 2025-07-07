India captain Shubman Gill might find himself in legal trouble for his act during the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The player was wearing a Nike vest when he decided to declare India's second innings on Day 4 of the game. The cameras turned towards Gill as he asked his teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who were batting at that time, to return. While there was nothing wrong with the declaration, what could be a thing of trouble for Gill is the fact that Adidas is the official partner kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, having signed a five-year agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2023.

Gill not only missed to wear the kit of the official partner, but also donned a vest that belonged to its direct competitor. BCCI might put the player in legal trouble for his act, felt many fans on social media.

Hello @adidas Shubman Gill has violated your policy, take legal action against him. pic.twitter.com/6q3EDCA92N — (@Mr_Exo45) July 6, 2025

using nike while our brand ambassador is adidas....shame on gill hope bcci takes action https://t.co/kNMEJJPKQ7 — Madbruiser (@Madbruiser) July 5, 2025

BIG- @adidas sent BCCI a stern email warning about the violation of brand deal code by India Captain Shubhman Gill.



Context - Gill was seen wearing a full black Nike shirt yesterday during a match despite adidas being the prime jersey sponsor. #shubhmangill#BCCI pic.twitter.com/qIqrP7PBbt — Apna Cricket Team (@ApnaCricketteam) July 6, 2025

While announcing the deal for the kit sponsorship, BCCI in a statement in 2023 had said, "The global sportswear brand will now design and manufacture jerseys, kits and other merchandise for India's Men's, Women's, and U-19 teams. The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men's, women's & youth teams."

Talking about the game at Edgbaston, it was a memorable outing for Gill as he broke multiple records with his sensational batting show. The right-handed batter smashed a record 269 in the first innings of the game and then followed it up with a 161-run knock. Gill became the first ever batter in the 148-year history of Test cricket to score a double ton and a 150 in a match.

Gill also became the India batter with highest aggregate in a Test match with the tally of 430. He also became the India captain with highest individual score, surpassing Virat Kohli's 254 not out.