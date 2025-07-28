Indian cricket team skipper Shubman Gill was left wincing in pain as he was hit on the helmet by a ball from Ben Stokes during Day 5 of the fourth Test encounter against England on Sunday. During the 73rd over of India's second innings, the delivery jumped off the pitch and the extra bounce caught Gill completely off-guard. Gill was hit on his index finger and the ball went on to hit the side of his helmet as well. The India skipper looked in a spot of bother as he quickly took off his wicket and looked concerned with his finger injury. The physio also entered the ground but after some checks, it seemed like there was nothing wrong with him and Gill went on to slam his fourth century of the ongoing Test series.

Coming to the match, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar hit epic unbeaten centuries and propel a superb India to defy England and secure a draw in the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

With India at 0/2 and 311 runs behind in the beginning of their second innings, it seemed they would lose the match and the series. But a monumental, strong and resolute batting show – led by hundreds from Shubman Gill (103), Jadeja (107 not out) and Sundar (101 not out) – along with KL Rahul's 90 meant the visitors' conjured up a miraculous escape and secure a memorable, hard-fought draw.

The result also means England, whose bowling performance on day five was iffy, are still up 2-1 going into the last match at The Oval, starting on Thursday. Their frustration on not getting a win was quite evident when Jadeja and Washington, promoted to number five due to Rishabh Pant's injury, refused their offer of an early draw, and went on to achieve their three-figure milestones in a game the visitors' will remember for their bravery and invincibility.

(With IANS inputs)