India Tour of England 2025, Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: India's new Test captain Shubman Gill will be addressing the media ahead of the team's departure for England tour. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir will also be there alongside Gill in the press conference. This will be the first media addressing for Gill as Indian skipper in the format. India are set to face England in a five-match Test series, starting June 20. It will also see the Gill-led side beginning its campaign in the World Test Championship 2025-27.

Here are the Live Updates from Shubman Gil and Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference -