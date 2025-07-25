India captain Shubman Gill looked to have confirmed another chance for Karun Nair in the pre-Manchester Test press conference. But, as the lineups were announced at the time of toss on Wednesday, Nair was replaced by B Sai Sudharsan. Though many experts had predicted Nair's exit, owing to repeated poor shows in the previous three matches, Gill's remarks in the press conference suggested that the team management is going to give him another chance. But, that turned out to be a ruse.

Seeing skipper Shubman Gill take a u-turn on his comments during the media briefing, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that Nair should've been given another chance.

"Sai Sudharsan came in for Karun Nair. Your mind goes back to the press conference on the eve of the Manchester Test where Gill spoke very fondly about Nair, saying the batter didn't get the right slot to bat in the series opener and whatever, whatever," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"He also said that he has faith in Karun Nair to turn it around. Comes the Test match, he gets dropped," he added.

With Sudharsan making a half-century in the first innings of the Manchester Test, Chopra feels it would be tough to see Nair making a comeback to the team.

"Karun Nair's road ahead gets difficult. If he had gotten another game, it would have been good. I think he could have been given another game. But since it has not been given, I think this is it. For the time being, how can you bring him into the playing XI?" said Chopa.

With other batters like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan waiting in the wings, the road, understandably, gets even tougher for Nair.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran is already in the line. Sarfaraz Khan has not done any wrong. Shreyas Iyer will also be in the scheme of things. Karun Nair had a good opportunity, but he failed to capitalise. His career says 'never say never,' but it will be difficult for him as it will not be straightforward," he added.