Shubman Gill, Indian cricket team captain, has ended the suspense over the availability of Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test starting in Birmingham on Wednesday. Bumrah was India's best bowler in the 1st India vs England Test.

“Bumrah is surely available. We have to look into this workload management. We have to look into the final combination today at the nets,” Gill told reporters on the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "We knew prior to the series that we would get Jasprit for three games, but we had that sorted beforehand. Yes, obviously we would miss him, but we have our plans sorted.”

