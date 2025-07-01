Story ProgressBack to home
Shubman Gill Ends Suspense On Jasprit Bumrah For India vs England 2nd Test: "He Is..."
Shubman Gill, Indian cricket team captain, has ended the suspense over the availability of Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test starting on Wednesday
India vs England: Shubman Gill (from left), Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.© AFP
Shubman Gill, Indian cricket team captain, has ended the suspense over the availability of Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test starting in Birmingham on Wednesday. Bumrah was India's best bowler in the 1st India vs England Test.
“Bumrah is surely available. We have to look into this workload management. We have to look into the final combination today at the nets,” Gill told reporters on the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "We knew prior to the series that we would get Jasprit for three games, but we had that sorted beforehand. Yes, obviously we would miss him, but we have our plans sorted.”
