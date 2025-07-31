Indian cricket team skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed following a huge blunder during Day 1 of the fifth Test encounter against England on Thursday. The incident took place during the 28th over of the Indian innings as Gill defended a full-ish delivery from Gus Atkinson. It was a regular defensive shot from Gill but the India skipper decided to go for a quick single. The call caught Sai Sudharsan off-guard on the non-striker's end and although he declined the call, Gill was halfway down the pitch as Atkinson reached the ball. The England pacer had all the time in the world to take aim at the stumps and when his shot disturbed the bails, Gill was nowhere near his crease and India were handed a massive blow.

Legendary Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar was stunned by Gill's dismissal and he went on to call it 'suicidal'. He also added that it was a massive blow for India in context of the match.

"It was suicidal. I do not know what happened. What was his mind space when he looked for that single. There was honestly no run in it. So this is a huge blow and you can already see it. He was hoping against hope that the bowler would miss the stumps," Gavaskar said during his analysis.

Coming to the match, only six overs could be bowled in the second session due to rain and wet outfield during which India lost captain Shubman Gill to be reduced to 85 for three at tea.

After rain forced an early lunch, India began the second session at 72 for two but Gill ran himself out on 21, after adding six runs to his individual total. Rain again interrupted the second session and tea was taken later on.

Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair were batting on 28 and 0 respectively when rain interrupted the proceedings.

India added 13 runs from the six overs in the second session for the loss of one wicket.

In the opening session, England took two wickets, dismissing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 2, as he was trapped in front of the wicket by pacer Gus Atkinson. Pace bowler Chris Woakes then reduced India to 38 for two by cleaning up KL Rahul's (14 off 40 balls) stumps.

(With PTI inputs)