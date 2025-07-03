Story ProgressBack to home
Shubman Gill Century: Feats India Captain Achieved In Second England Test
Shubman Gill was the start performer for India on the opening day of the second Test against England.
Shubman Gill celebrating his century against England on Day 1 of second Test.© AFP
India's Test captain and star batter Shubman Gill shone with his batting on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Gill joined an exclusive club comprising just batting maestro Virat Kohli to become just the second Indian captain to tonk a hundred at Edgbaston in a Test match.
With another 50-plus score under his belt, Gill joined the legendary MS Dhoni and Virat for a remarkable feat of scoring a half-century as a captain at Edgbaston in a Test match.
He added another feather to his cap by becoming just the third Indian captain to hammer a half-century at Edgbaston in a Test clash.
Gill also became the first batter from India to smash a hundred on the first day of a Test in England on two separate instances.
