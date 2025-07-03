India's Test captain and star batter Shubman Gill shone with his batting on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Gill joined an exclusive club comprising just batting maestro Virat Kohli to become just the second Indian captain to tonk a hundred at Edgbaston in a Test match.

With another 50-plus score under his belt, Gill joined the legendary MS Dhoni and Virat for a remarkable feat of scoring a half-century as a captain at Edgbaston in a Test match.

He added another feather to his cap by becoming just the third Indian captain to hammer a half-century at Edgbaston in a Test clash.

Gill also became the first batter from India to smash a hundred on the first day of a Test in England on two separate instances.