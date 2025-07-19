Shubman Gill's aggression on Day 3 of the third Test vs England at Lord's has become a huge talking point. The India captain lashed out at England opener Zak Crawley towards the end of the day as he felt that the player tried to waste time in order to avoid playing more overs. What surprised everyone was the fact that a usually silent Gill lashed out at Crawley with hard expletives and obscene gestures. Some felt that Gill's aggression had shades of Virat Kohli, while many accused him of copying the former India captain.

While talking about the aggression of Gill, former India player Harbhajan Singh pointed out that everybody has a different behaviour and that Gill could not become Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni.

"Every player has a different way to operate. MS Dhoni was different, Anil Kumble was different, Sourav Ganguly was different. Kapil Dev was different. Everyone has a different nature and way. If I want to bowl like Prasanna or Saqlain Mushtaq or vice versa, it is not possible," Harbahajan told SportsTak.

"Shubman Gill has his own style. He will learn, obviously, he is a young guy. He cannot be Sourav Ganguly or Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni and he doesn't need to be that. He wants to be the best version of Shubman Gill who can leave his own legacy going forward. He has the potential that he could take India to the top," he added.

The India vs England five-match Test series is moving towards the fourth game, which is set to start on July 23 in Manchester.

England lead the series 2-1 after winning the Lord's Test by a narrow margin of 22 runs. India started their outing with a 5-wicket loss in Leeds, but the side bounced back beautifully to square the series 1-1 after the second Test in Birmingham.

Before India could fancy their chances of winning the series, hosts England registered a thrilling win to push Shubman Gill and Co. on the back foot.