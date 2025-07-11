India captain Shubman Gill was embroiled in a heated chat with the on-field umpires during the first session on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord's. Gill was visibly upset at the condition of the Dukes ball, and asked for the second new ball to be changed just 10 overs in. However, even though the second new ball was changed, Gill also appeared furious at the state of the replacement ball, complaining that it was much older than 10 overs. Former England captain Nasser Hussain blasted Gill's decision to change the second new ball in the first place.

"I really thought it was a very odd ball change," said Nasser Hussain, speaking on Sky Sports.

"There are two reasons you change a ball. One, because the umpires think it's gone out of shape. Two, the bowling attack and the captain realize the ball is doing nothing, and you try and get the umpires to change it. But the ball they had this morning was doing everything," Hussain said.

Gill had asked for the second new ball to be changed in the middle of the 91st over, just more than 10 overs after using it.

Hussain expressed confusion on India's decision to change the second new ball, stating that the ball's movement was great.

In the short phase of the second new ball, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, dismissing England captain Ben Stokes, centurion Joe Root and also Chris Woakes in the space of seven deliveries.

"The ball they had for 63 deliveries was zipping around corners. Bumrah was bowling a magic spell, Siraj at the other end was having catches dropped. The ball was carrying through to the wicket-keeper. It was doing everything. It was doing more than at any stage during the Test match," Hussain reasoned.

"I cannot work out why you would want to change such a ball after just 63 deliveries. And not only did they want it changed, but the captain got really animated when they didn't changed. I thought it was one of the most bizarre decisions," Hussain added.

Gill's frustration, however, increased when the replacement ball was seemingly in worse condition than the older one.

"I thought it was a really odd thing for India to do, and then to get really animated, and then to say 'well, the ball we got was no good'. Don't change the good one," Hussain said.

The replacement ball only lasted 48 deliveries, before Gill was granted his wish and another replacement ball was handed to India.

England ultimately went from 271/7 to 355/8, with Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse slamming half-centuries.