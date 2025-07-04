Former England cricketer turned commentator David Lloyd was not happy with the multiple breaks taken by the Indian batters during Day 2 of the second Test match against England. Lloyd pointed out that the match kept losing overs during the breaks and even commented that his friends did not buy the tickets to the match to 'watch the grass grow'. The comment was made in connection to Ravindra Jadeja taking two breaks in the first session after he was hit on his hand. Lloyd went on to say that in case of injuries, the batter should leave the field and get treated outside the field.

“Only 15 minutes into the second morning, Jadeja stopped the game, had a drink and took a couple of pills, after being struck on the hand," Lloyd wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

“After 40 minutes, he took another break. The umpires appear powerless. No wonder we keep losing overs. Surely, the officials should exercise their authority or have a directive from the ICC that any injury be treated off the field while a new batter comes out. Keep the game moving. Get on with it. My mates in the Eric Hollies haven't paid £85 (around INR 9,900) to watch the grass grow," he added.

Jadeja arrived at Edgbaston on day two of the second Test a lot earlier than his India teammates for some extra batting practice and that clearly worked in his favour as the all-rounder put his team in a strong position alongside double centurion Shubman Gill.

Jadeja reinforced his value to the team at number seven with a 203-run stand with Gill that allowed India to post 587 on day two of the second Test against England.

The pacers used the short ball against him early on but Jadeja was up to the task, using the pull shot effectively. Though Indian players are supposed to travel in a team bus, it can be assumed that Jadeja took special permission to arrive early at the ground.

"Somewhere I felt that I should go and bat extra because the ball was still new. I felt if I can see the new ball off, it would become easy for the rest of the innings. Luckily I could (almost) bat till lunch, and then Washi (Washington Sundar) also batted well with Shubman." "The more you bat in England, the better it is because you never feel you are set in England. At any time a ball can swing and take your edge or bowl you," he said after stumps on day two.

