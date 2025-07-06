Shubman Gill-led India defeated England by 336 runs in the second Test encounter at Edgbaston on Sunday. Chasing a target of 608, England were all out for 271 as Akash Deep registered a brilliant six-wicket haul. This was India's first Test win at Edgbaston since the first time they played at this venue back in 1967. India came into the Test match without their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah but skipper Gill led by example. The Indian batter slammed a double century and a century in the two innings to put India in control and a brilliant bowling display from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj clinch the victory.

With the thumping win -- India's first-ever in Tests at Edgbaston -- Shubman Gil and Co. levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Resuming the day at 72 for 3, England were reduced to 153 for 6 by lunch, with India's bowlers maintaining relentless pressure.

The hosts were eventually bowled out in the second session, never posing a real threat to India's mammoth 608-run target.

Pacer Akash Deep (6/99) picked his maiden five-for in Tests. He rocked England early striking twice in a rain-delayed morning session.

He returned after lunch to deliver the decisive blow, dismissing Jamie Smith (88), who was the only England batter to show fight in an otherwise underwhelming batting performance by the hosts.

He then took the final wicket of Brydon Carse (38).

The third Test begins in London on July 10.

(With PTI inputs)