Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL 2025. In India's 2025 Champions Trophy win, Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer for the team with a run tally of 243. He has also played 14 Tests, with the last being a match against England in February, 2024. Keeping in mind Shreyas Iyer's recent form, there is a school of though that Iyer should be picked for India's Test squad for the Tour of England, starting June 20. However, if a report is to be believed, Iyer is set to be snubbed.

The middle-order batter has done well in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season. The 30-year-old slammed 480 at an average of 68.57, with two tons in five matches in the Ranji Trophy. Iyer was ignored from the India A squad that will tour England, starting later this month.

"Iyer's new stance, bold strokeplay, carefree attitude to batting are all suited to the white-ball game now. The selectors aren't convinced about his red-ball skills," TOI quoted a source as saying.

The BCCI selection meeting will take place on Saturday followed by a press conference. The Indian cricket team is set to tour England in 2025 for a five-match Test series, part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship.

The series will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

This will be India's first bilateral series since both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

Prior to the series, there will also be three India 'A' matches against England Lions, the first of which will take place at the St.Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on May 30.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead India 'A' in those matches, with wicketkeeper/batter Dhruv Jurel appointed vice captain. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will link up with the 'A' squad ahead of the second match.

Rohit ended his 11-year-long Test career on May 7 after representing the country in 67 Tests. This left India with a massive leadership hole ahead of the England tour starting in June, which will kickstart their ICC World Test Championship campaign.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from Tests earlier this month, marking an end to a brilliant career spanning 14 years and 123 Tests.

With ANI inputs