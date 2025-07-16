Star cricketer Jitesh Sharma had some trouble getting inside the Lord's Cricket Ground, during the recently-concluded third Test between India and England. In a viral video, Jitesh was denied entry to the iconic venue as the security officials failed to recognise him. Despite his genuine attempts to convince them, Jitesh found no luck until former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik unexpectedly arrived at the scene. After spotting Karthik, who came out to attend a phone call, Jitesh, who was surrounded by fans, screamed at the latter for help. However, Karthik couldn't notice him as he was on a call. In the end, Jitesh had to call Karthik, who finally got him out of the large cue.

Earlier this year, Jitesh played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifting their first IPL title. In the final, RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) to end their IPL trophy drought.

Since making his India debut in 2023, Jitesh has so far played seven T20Is. He is yet to represent the country in ODI and Test cricket.

A loss in Headingley in the series opener, followed by a brilliant turnaround at Edgbaston and a heartbreaking loss at the Lord's Test, saw India trailing 1-2 in the five match series.

The fourth Test between England and India begins on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester, before the fifth and final match of the series takes place at The Oval in London from July 31 to August 4.

England were docked two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over rate during the third Test of the five-match series.

This came under Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, by which a side is penalised one point for each over short, and after time allowances were taken into consideration.

After the deduction, England's tally in the World Test Championship standings dropped from 24 to 22 out of 36 points, consequently reducing their point percentage from 66.67% to 61.11%.

As a result, England has slipped from second to third position in the table, with Sri Lanka now overtaking them to claim the second spot.

In addition, they were also fined 10 per cent of their match fee.

(With Agency Inputs)