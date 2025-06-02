The ongoing first Unofficial Test between India A and England Lions is nothing less than a rollercoaster as both the sides are giving tough fight to each other. At Stumps on Day 3, England Lions' score read 527/7 with Zaman Akhter standing unbeaten at the crease as the hosts still trail by 30 runs. The match began with Karun Nair's massive 204-run knock, which propelled India A to 557. However, the Lions quickly bounced back with Tom Haines scoring 171. Amid this tough fight, India A batter Sarfaraz Khan's stunning catch to dismiss Haines grabbed all the limelight.

On Day 3, Haines tried to play a drive through the off-side on a fuller delivery from Shardul Thakur. The ball made a small contact with the thick edge and flew towards the first slip, where Sarfaraz took out his left hand made a sensational dive and grabbed a memorable catch.

Often criticised for his weight, the 27-year-old batter shut the trolls in style and gave an example of his fitness. Recently, a report from India Today stated that ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series against England, Sarfaraz lost 10 kg through a strict diet plan.

He reportedly is on a strict diet of boiled vegetables and chicken to improve his fitness. Sadly, he has not been picked for India's Test series against England.

Talking about the ongoing game, a majestic hundred from Dan Mousley powered England Lions to 527-7, trailing behind by 30 runs at the end of day 3.

After the end of day three, the England Lions finished at 527/7. Zaman Akhter, 38 (78), remained not out on the crease, as the double centurion from India's first innings, Karun Nair, removed Mousley for 113 (157) on the last ball of day 3. His innings included ten fours and a six.

England were 413/5 at the start of the third session, Tom Haines 167 (271) and Dan Mousley 48 (85). Haines departed in the following over after a brilliant innings of 171 (279), which included 19 fours. Zaman Akhter joined Mousley in the middle.

(With ANI Inputs)