Former India cricketer and reputed pundit Aakash Chopra has ruled out the possibility of Shreyas Iyer being considered for India's Test team anytime soon. Shreyas has made himself an automatic selection for Team India in ODI cricket, and was even their highest run-scorer during the victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. The 30-year-old also enjoyed a good domestic season and IPL 2025. However, Chopra stated that his turn has not yet come in red-ball cricket. In fact, Chopra stated that there are several other batters, such as Sarfaraz Khan, waiting-in-line ahead of Shreyas when it comes to Test selection.

"There aren't many issues with the Indian batting, as it is. Besides, Shreyas Iyer won't get a chance now. Many others haven't gotten a chance either," Chopra stated, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"If you think about it, Karun Nair has only just gotten his chance. Sarfaraz Khan hasn't been given a shot. Dhruv Jurel is waiting on the sidelines. If he cannot even get among those who are in the waiting line, then how can he be considered for selection?" Chopra said.

Chopra further said that Shreyas will have to wait for his turn in Test cricket.

"I know he had a good first-class season. He had a good IPL, taking Punjab Kings to the final. He did well in white-ball cricket, but his time will come in Tests. He will have to wait just a little bit," Chopra added.

Shreyas enjoyed a superlative cricket season ahead of India's tour of England. Iyer made 480 runs in just seven innings in Ranji Trophy 2024/25, at an average of 68.57 and an impressive strike rate of over 90.

In IPL 2025, Shreyas went one step better, justifying his RS 26.75 crore price tag and leading Punjab Kings to the final. He enjoyed his best IPL season with the bat, slamming 604 runs in 17 matches.

However, the likes of Sarfaraz Khan have not managed to make it to the Test squad despite performing well in limited opportunities. In just six Tests, Sarfaraz has three half-centuries and a best score of 150.

Sarfaraz has also impressed playing for India A in England. He slammed a knock of 92 for India A against England Lions in the first practice match, before going on to smash a century in Team India's intra-squad match, where pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was also in the bowling attack.