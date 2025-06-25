Former Indian cricket team batter Sanjay Manjrekar bizarrely did not take Virat Kohli's name while drawing parallels with Shubman Gill's passionate celebration during the ongoing first Test match against England. Virat is well known for his animated celebrations following dismissals and Gill's antics reminded many of the star batter. Following Joe Root's dismissal off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj, Gill broke into wild celebrations and although the decision was later overturned, it sparked a conversation in the commentary box.

"Who is this-Shubman Gill or someone else? When he bats, he seems so calm, composed-a completely different personality. Captain Gill, we are seeing this version for the first time. His celebration... it reminded me of someone, but I'm struggling to place it. MS Dhoni never celebrated like that from mid-on, and it's definitely not Rohit Sharma's style. Could be a No. 4 batter... My third guess would be Ajit Wadekar," Manjrekar said.

The comment left his fellow commentator - Varun Aaron - in splits as he just said - "Virat Kohli".

Harry Brook fell for 99 on his home ground while the brilliant Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets on Sunday to leave the first Test between England and India at Headingley finely poised.

England were dismissed for 465 on the third day in reply to India's first-innings 471.

India stretched their lead by stumps to 96 at 90-2 thanks to KL Rahul's 47 not out, with Shubman Gill fresh from a century in his first innings as India captain, unbeaten on six.

But with England having achieved their all-time fourth innings record chase to win a Test of 378 against a Bumrah led India attack at Edgbaston three years ago -- when Joe Root, still in the side, made a commanding 142 not out -- this match remains up for grabs.

(With AFP inputs)