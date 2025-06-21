India took control of the 1st Test against England in spectacular fashion at Headingley, Leeds as Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed centuries while Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 65 at the close of play. India finished Day 1 on 359/3 in 85 overs. This is only the third occasion that two Indian batters scoring 100s on the first day of a Tour. This also the third highest score on the first day of a tour for India. While the two centurions grabbed limelight, Pant provided fireworks too as he slammed 65 of 102 balls. His innings included six fours and two sixes. However, the start of his innings was not so aggressive as he was 20 off 48 balls at one stage with no boundaries. Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating, passed a cheeky comment: "Maybe he is waiting for me to finish my commentary stint".

He was referrring to a comment that he made on Pant after he got out to a rash shot at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy.

"Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! You've got two fielder there and you still go for that. You've missed the previous shot and look where you've been caught. You've caught at deep third man. That is throwing away your wicket. Not in the situation that India was. You have to understand the situation as well. You cannot say that is your natural game. I am sorry that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot. That is letting your team down badly. He should not be going in that (Indian) dressing room, he should be going into the other dressing room," Gavaskar had said on ABC Sport.

Talking about the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill announced their readiness to carry India's batting into the post Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era, striking marvellous hundreds to guide the visitors to a dominant 359 for three against a faltering England on the first day of the opening Test here on Friday.

Gill (127 batting) and Jaiswal (101, 159b) shared a 129-run partnership for a determined third wicket alliance that carried India to 221 from a slightly wobbly 92 for two after KL Rahul (42) and debutant B Sai Sudharsan (0) were dismissed in quick succession.

Rishabh Pant (65 batting) was keeping vigil with Gill at close.

But there was an underlying significance to the centuries of Jaiswal and Gill other than giving India a head-start on the first day of the newly-minted five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

