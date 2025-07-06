India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continues to script new records with his sensational form in Test cricket. He has now surpassed MS Dhoni to reach a new milestone. Pant achieved the feat on Day 4 of India's second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pant became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score 2,000 Test runs in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA). After managing 25 runs in the first innings of the second Test, the southpaw delivered an entertaining, counter-attacking and crucial 65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes.

Now in 28 SENA Tests, Pant has scored 2,023 runs at an average of 41.28, with six centuries and six fifties in 52 innings and a best score of 159 not out.

Pant surpassed Dhoni to become the Asian wicketkeeper with most runs in SENA countries.

In the ongoing five-match series against England, Pant has scored 342 runs in four innings.

His average in the series is 85.00 and strike rate is 81.81.

Pant has smashed two centuries and a fifty. His best score is 134.