A moment during the India vs England fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester stirred controvesy. Interestingly, the off-field incident neither involved an Indian fan nor an English fan. It was rather the action of a Pakistan fan named Farooq Nazar in the stands that led to the row. Farooq, who was donning a limited-overs jersey of the Pakistan cricket team on Day 5 of the match, was asked to cover his shirt from a member of the security staff. The member informed Farooq that he was working for Lancashire. Since the fan didn't comply to the security, he was removed from the ground.

The incident went viral as Farooq recorded the sequence of events and posted it on social media.

A Pakistani attendee was asked to remove his Pakistan jersey at the England vs. India Test in Manchester, as only official jerseys of Lancashire, England, or the visiting team are allowed and is written clearly on the general rules of admission t&c's. Despite repeated warnings,... pic.twitter.com/bS3VB2nhSh — Meru (@MeruBhaiya) July 28, 2025

Lancashire have now explained the reason behind such a move. They explained that it was done as a precautionary measure as there was an altercation between India and Pakistan fans on previous day (Saturday) after the latter waved a Pakistan national flag.

"Firstly, we wish to make it clear that there was no intention to remove the individual simply for wearing a Pakistan cricket shirt," the club said in a statement.

"The approach taken was informed by an incident on Saturday, during which a group of supporters waved a Pakistan national flag, leading to tensions with nearby Indian fans. In that case, our stewards were able to de-escalate the situation by respectfully asking the individuals to put the flag away, which they did without hesitation.

"In light of this context, our team adopted a precautionary, safety-first approach on Sunday. A stand supervisor politely asked the individual to cover his shirt in the interest of his own safety and to avoid any potential escalation. Despite several courteous requests from the supervisor and the response team, the individual repeatedly declined to comply."

Talking about the match, India pulled off a sensational draw with the help of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. After India conceded a 311-run first innings lead, the duo of Jadeja and Sundar scored unbeaten centuries to eke out a draw for the visitors.