Sai Sudharsan earned a recall for the first Test against England in Manchester, having sat out the last two matches. He was dropped after the opening match in Leeds, having managed scores of 0 and 30 during India's five-wicket loss. However, the 23-year-old was given another bite at the cherry as Karun Nair was dropped after a run of just three games. Before he walked out to bat in the second session on Day 1, Sudharsan was spotted reading a book while being all padded up. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the visuals, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said: "Sai Sudharsan does read a lot of books. He also makes batting notes in his books."

Earlier, Manjrekar expressed his disagreement with the team management's decision to go with Karun Nair at number 3 after giving Sudharsan one chance in the first of five Test match series against England last month.

In a video posted by ESPNcricinfo on X, Sanjay Manjrekar said, "Sai Sudharsan was always my no.3 after the first test match, there was promise shown with 30 runs. And when you have flat pitches and one of England's weakest bowling attack, you want to play a young player so Karun Nair at no.3 three I didnt agree with maybe the team management might just want to prove a point that we were backing the right horse and give him one more match that's something happen with team management but i would like to see Sai sudharsan at no. 3."

Sudharsan made his Test debut in the series opener against England, where he played at no. 3 as Indian skipper Shubman Gill batted at no. 4 after the veteran batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, who batted at that position for a decade.

Sudharsan was dismissed for 0 in the first innings followed by a decent 30 runs in the second, he was dropped from the playing 11 in the second fixture and Karun Nair who batted at no.6 was promoted to no.3.

Nair failed to perform in the ongoing England series, making only 131 runs in six innings at an average of 21.83 and a best score of 40.

