One of the finest all-rounders that India have been blessed with, Ravindra Jadeja was at the center of a fighting draw that the team earned against England in Manchester on Sunday. Jadeja, with help from another spin-bowling all-rounder, Washington Sundar, helped the team secure a draw that keeps them alive in the series. But, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu isn't impressed by Jadeja's match-winning abilities. Even in the Lord's Test, Jadeja got India close to securing a victory but dismissals at the other end left him as the lone man fighting in a losing battle.

Jadeja, the all-rounder, is often compared to the legendary Kapil Dev, one of India's finest all-rounders in history. Over the years, Jadeja has done wonders for the nation, especially in white-ball cricket. But, Sidhu doesn't think he is a 'match-winner' like Kapil Dev.

"I have praised Jadeja a lot. Kapil Dev was a bowling all-rounder, and he won a lot of Tests for India in overseas. But Jadeja has done well in the supporting role away from home. He bowls his overs quickly and executes restrictive bowling, but he is unable to win Test matches, and it has been evident since the first Test," Sidhu said in a video on his YouTube channel.

This hasn't been the first time Jadeja has been criticised for this facet of his game. After India's gut-wrenching 22-run defeat at Lord's, former cricketers questioned the southpaw's approach during the pursuit of the 193-run target.

Both teams remained inseparable after day three, with both posting 387 on the board. The Lord's turf came alive for the last four days, and India forced the Three Lions to bundle out on 192. Despite pursuing a paltry target, an inspired spell from England's quicks left India reeling at 58/4 on the penultimate day.

England captain Ben Stokes and tearaway Jofra Archer ran rampant and ripped apart India's middle order to leave the beleaguered tourists threadbare at 112/8. Jadeja (61*) was the last designated batter left with 81 runs short of salvaging a victory.

With ANI Inputs