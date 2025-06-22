India had a poor day on the field on the second day of the first Test between India and England in Leeds on Saturday. After India were all out on 471, onus was on the Indian bowlers and fielders to provide the breakthroughs. But apart from Jasprit Bumrah no other bowler could take a wicket as India could manage only three wickets. India still lead by 262 runs but the signs are ominous. as many as three clear catches were dropped. First, Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped Ben Duckett in the fifth over. The same England batter was dropped again in the seventh over by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. Bumrah was thrice unlucky as Ollie Pope, who went on to slam a ton, was dropped by Jaiswal at third slip.

The fact that event Jadeja, who is known as one of the best fielders, dropped a catch did not go unnoticed. England's fan group Barmy Army trolled Jadeja, "Thought Ravindra Jadeja was the best fielder in the world?"

Thought Ravindra Jadeja was the best fielder in the world? Hmmmm #ENGvIND — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 21, 2025

A century by Ollie Pope and his partnership with Ben Duckett helped England put up a strong reply against India in their first innings, ending the final session of day two of the first Test on a high.

England earlier made a strong comeback dismissing India for 471 after visitors had ended the day yesterday on 359 for 3 and looked poised for a huge score.

At the end of the second day's play, England were 209/3, with Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) unbeaten. They trail by 262 runs.

England kickstarted the final session at 107/1, with Duckett (53*) and Pope (48*) unbeaten.

Ollie Pope reached his half-century in 64 balls, with eight fours, with the help of a first-ball four by Bumrah.

Duckett and Pope tried to assert their dominance over India once again, however, Jasprit Bumrah came in clutch, leaving Duckett's middle-stump pegged back to end a 122-run partnership. Duckett was gone for 62 in 94 balls, with nine fours. England was 126/2.

Bumrah also almost got Pope, but Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped him at slips.

Root also survived a review by Mohammed Siraj, and England raced to the 150-run mark in 37.2 overs.

Pope and Root continued to dominate pacers, taking their side closer to the 200-run mark and bringing up their 50-run mark in 81 balls.

England reached the 200-run mark in 45 overs.

Pope reached his ninth Test ton and second against India in 125 balls, with 13 fours.

Root continued his poor record against Bumrah, falling to him for the 10th time, for 28 in 58 balls with two fours, thanks to a catch by Karun Nair. England was 206/3.

With ANI inputs