India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to be penalised despite breaching a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) protocol ahead of Day 2 of the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston. As per the protocol, which was implemented by the board after the tour of Australia earlier this year, players are not allowed to travel separately to the ground. Jadeja reached Edgbaston separately to face extra deliveries in the nets before resuming his innings on Day 2.

Jadeja was unbeaten on 41 at the end of Day 1, with India captain Shubman Gill batting on the other side. Jadeja said that he wanted to negate the new ball threat, considering how India collapsed twice in the first match.

"Somewhere I felt that I should go and bat extra because the ball was still new," Jadeja told ESPNcricinfo.

"I felt if I can see the new ball off, it would become easy for the rest of the innings. Luckily I could bat till lunch, and then Washy [Washington Sundar] also batted well with Shubman. The more you bat in England, the better it is because you never feel you are set in England. At any time a ball can swing and take your edge or bowl you."

Jadeja narrowly missed out on his ton, out for 89, but he was happy to contribute and help the team avoid another collapse.

"When you contribute with the bat for the team, it feels great, when you are playing outside India, and the team needs you more, it feels good. From 210 for 5, to put together a big partnership to take the team forward, it is a challenge. I took it as a challenge. If you can stick around with the captain and put together a big partnership, it gives you confidence as a cricketer and a batter that in the coming matches also you can contribute," he added.