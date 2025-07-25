Ravindra Jadeja blasted Anshul Kamboj after a fielding error handed Joe Root a massive lifeline on Day 3 of the fourth Test encounter between India and England. During the 54th over of the England innings, Root guided a delivery from Mohammed Siraj towards gully. The fielder at gully got a hand to it before Jadeja tried to hit the stumps with his throw. Joe Root was nowhere near the crease when the throw went past the stumps but unfortunately for India, there was no one who was there to collect it. Kamboj, who was fielding at mid-on, ended up collecting the throw but Jadeja was not happy with the debutant not taking his position near the stumps and his displeasure was quite apparent.

Root climbed to third on the all-time list of Test run-scorers on Friday as England tightened their grip on the fourth match of the series against India.

The home team, 2-1 up in the five-Test series, were 332-2 at lunch on the third day at Old Trafford, just 26 runs behind India's first-innings total of 358.

Ollie Pope was 70 not out and Root unbeaten on 63.

Root, appearing in his 157th Test, moved past India's Rahul Dravid and South Africa's Jacques Kallis on the all-time run-scorers list in the course of his innings.

Only Australia's Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs) and India's Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) are now ahead of the 34-year-old Englishman and are both retired.

England resumed on 225-2 following a blistering opening partnership of 166 in 32 overs between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett on day two, with Pope 20 not out and Root on 11.

