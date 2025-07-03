Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill gave India much to cheer about in the first session of the second day of the second India vs England Test in Birmingham on Thursday. While Shubman Gill became the first Indian to score 150-plus in Birmingham, No. 7 batter Ravindra Jadeja gave him great support and scored 89 off 137 balls. India, after starting on 310/5 on Day 2, finished the first session on 419/6 in 110 overs.

However, the start of the day saw a controversial moment with Ravindra Jadeja at the centre of the storm. In the 87th over, umpire Sharfuddoula had a word with Jadeja telling him to be mindful while running down the pitch. The middle part of the pitch is generally considered the protected or the dangerous area of the pitch. Jadeja appeared to be very close to that area after completing a shot in that over.

Then in the 89th over, Chris Woakes was angry with Jadeja as he again ran on the danger area. Even England captain Ben Stokes was unhappy. Jadeja responded by saying that he was running on side of the pitch.

Talking about the match, a double century stand between Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Shubman Gill helped India cross the 400-run mark by the end of the first session of day two of the second Test against England at Birmingham on Thursday. At the end of a largely India-dominant session, India was 419/6, with Gill (168*) joined by Washington Sundar (1*).

India started the first session at 310/5, with Gill (114*) and Jadeja (41*) unbeaten.

On the very first ball of the inning, Gill collected an easy single to bring up a century stand in 143 balls.

There was no changing this duo's positive intent and searching for runs, as Jadeja got two boundaries against Chris Woakes in the 87th over.

With a single off Woakes' delivery, Jadeja completed his 23rd half-century in Test and seventh against England. It came in 80 balls, with six fours. He continued his attacking game, cutting and punching against skipper Ben Stokes' pace.

India reached the 350-run mark after a single in 94.5 overs.

In the 96th over, it was Gill's time to attack, slicing and driving Brydon Carse as the runs continued to leak, piling up England's worries.

The 150-run stand came up between Jadeja and Gill before the drinks as India continued to strangulate English bowlers.

Gill continued to produce some exquisite shots, reaching his first-ever 150 in Tests in 263 balls, with 17 fours. It was the second 150-plus score by an Indian captain in England after Mohammad Azharuddin's 179 at Old Trafford in 1990.

With ANI inputs