Amid uncertainity over Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the second Test, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin feels the premier fast bowler should be in the playing XI for the game at Edgbaston. With England already leading 1-0 in the series, Ashwin suggested that India must play Bumrah as they cannot afford to lose another game. Even before the start of the series, Bumrah suggested that he would only play three of the five Tests, citing concerns over his workload. However, Ashwin insisted that if India wants to win the series, Bumrah must play in Birmigham.

"If we talk about this Test match, will you play Bumrah? Yes, if Bumrah wants to play. By all means, as a coach or anybody, I would also always want Bumrah to play. Because Bumrah's factor in the game is very big. And especially, we are 1-0 behind in a series. Obviously, we have decided this earlier. And Bumrah has also suggested that he has to play 3 Tests. And that is the best way to manage his workload. I would rather say, we have got a 10-day bonus. So, he can be ready for this game. So, let's just say, if he plays this game and it becomes 1-1. You have a chance to rest him in the 3rd or 4th test. And you can bring him back. But if this Test match also goes wrong, you can always rest him and just play him in the 4th Test," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"If I were talking about team management, and even if I were Bumrah, I would say the same thing. He is such a big bowler, such a big superstar. Why does he play? To win the match, to win the series. So, obviously, what's the point of playing in a dead rubber? I mean, I don't think it makes any sense. But also, let's keep in mind, it can be traumatic," he added.

Ahead of the match, which gets underway on Wednesday, Bumrah was seen bowling in the nets on Monday. However, he was in action for a brief period during the latter stage of India's practice session.

While Ashwin admitted that Bumrah's workload is a big headache for the team, considering the player's previous record, he also feels that there is no point of playing him later if

"A bowler has undergone surgery once. The second time, he had to manage his load. He just got away with it. And he came back. He came back, obviously, with flying colours. So, it is very, very important to extend his career. So, with that regard, Bumrah should play in the 2nd Test. Because 2-0 becomes a big, big hit to catch up. Especially in an away series. It can happen in a home series as well. But in an away series, it's very tough," said Ashwin.

Ashwin also said that he is happy to see an Indian bowler getting all the attention, as fans have been obsessed with batters for as long as one can remember. He added that this is a testament to his class.

"I am happy that before a series or a Test match, we are talking about Indian cricket. It is very evident that we are talking about a bowler. Right? In the past, it's always been about a batter. The superstar, the runaway brand of Indian cricket. We have always run after batters for so many years. But for the first time, such a big discussion about a bowler. And I am so glad for both Bumrah and the situation Indian cricket is in," Ashwin pointed out.

"I always used to say that in any cricketing landscape, if there is a domination of bowlers or if you have a pack of bowlers, just like Australia has always had. You see, before that, there was Thompson, there was McDermott, then you had Gillespie, Shane Warne. You continue to have that legacy. If there is such a bowling pack, then those teams tend to win a lot more titles and a lot more competitions. India is far away from that. But at least, we have started," he added.