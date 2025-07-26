Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently criticised England captain Ben Stokes' batting and captaincy approach in Test matches. He made the comments after Stokes failed to shine with the bat in the first three games of the five-match series against India. "Ben Stokes is a fabulous player. I take my hat off to him. But we need to remember one thing. Barring that Headingley heroics in the Ashes, what has he achieved as a batter?" Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat.'

"The readiness to play a Test match in the way a Test match needs to be played-that is the problem from the leadership standpoint. You are telling every batter to go and play an attacking brand of cricket, so you need to play like that only," he added.

Stokes shone with a sensational all-round show in the fourth Test at Old Trafford Manchester. He returned a five-wicket haul (5 for 72) before scoring 141 runs with the bat.

Highlighting the performance, one of the cricket fans tagged Ashwin on social media and the ex-India player didn't step away from confronting it.

"Arrey sir ji, no one doubted his class! He got his first fifer after 2017 this game a hundred after 2 years! This has come because of his traditional test match approach to batting and not the carefree one he had adopted before this," Ashwin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This has come because of his traditional test match approach to batting and not the carefree one he had adopted before this. — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) July 26, 2025

Courtesy of Ben Stokes' all-round show in the game, England took a 311-run first innings lead against India. Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. The Three Lions bundled out the visitors for 358 before scoring 669 runs. While Stokes shone with 141, Joe Root was the leading run-scorer for England in the innings with a 150-run knock.