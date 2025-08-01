Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin believes that the decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the fifth Test against England was the right one. Bumrah's absence in the must-win encounter became a major talking point despite BCCI making it clear ahead of the series that he will not play all the matches. The star pacer played 3 out of the 4 games in the series - in line with the understanding that he will play three matches. Ashwin said that he was surprised that Bumrah was not persuaded to play the Test.

"I am pleasantly surprised because if this were the Indian team of the past, they would have persuaded Bumrah to play the final Test. Even now, the team management might have looked at it, but from Bumrah's perspective, this is a sound decision. He had already decided that he was going to play only three Tests, and he stuck to that," Ashwin said on YouTube.

Ashwin also spoke at length about the back issue that has bothered Bumrah in the recent past and said that the call to rest him for the fifth Test can help the Indian cricket team in the long run.

"His back issue is not a normal one. It has kept him out of the game for almost two years. He is a valuable asset to the Indian team. So, the decision is the right one, and I am pleasantly surprised. I am very happy that Bumrah is prioritizing his body because in the long run, he will be very useful," Ashwin added.

Ashwin also explained why he thought Kuldeep Yadav was once again not included in the playing XI.

"There is no need to add pressure on Kuldeep's shoulder. People should understand that Kuldeep is going to play the role of the fourth seamer. He is not going to be your strike bowler. In these conditions, the fast bowlers will be your strike bowlers," he said.