Before even the India vs England series began, the one major talking point was Jasprit Bumrah not being available for all the five matches. After sustaining a stress fracture in his back during the backend of a massive 32-wicket Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, India's beloved 'Jassi Bhai' had to be wrapped in cotton wool. It was a hard task to decide which Tests Bumrah was going to play given the unpredictability of the series and the 'Bazball-charge' that had kept Englishmen firing big runs since last three years or so.

India star Ajinkya Rahane was effusive in his praise of Bumrah for being clear about his plans.

“What I liked about Bumrah was that he was pretty clear; he knew what he wanted to do before the series. He said, 'I'll play the first one, I won't play the second one, and then I'll play the third'. Great clarity for a captain. It's always difficult to speak with such clarity to a captain. As a player when you are playing for India that's really difficult. Often it happens, some player tells you such things and he gets dropped. It shows that he has the courage to tell the captain and management to be really clear,” Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

“It also shows that he is keeping the team ahead of himself. Sometimes it is not easy to do so when you are playing for India. As a player, when you are representing India, it's not easy. Sometimes players convey the same message to the team, and then they get dropped,” he added.

Many fans trolled Bumrah for missing the final Test and some even called out that India won only those games, which the pacer did not play.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik lashed out at the trolls and mentioned how important Bumrah's presence is for Team India.

"You have to look at it from Jasprit Bumrah's point of view. I think that these kinds of wins, the way the series has panned out, the way the young team has fought will actually help him in his career. I believe Jasprit Bumrah will be very proud of this young bowling attack and knowing him, he is not someone who shies away from pressure, big matches," said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

"Boss, he is in the ground, as a captain, any big moment, you go to Jasprit Bumrah, you want a wicket, go to Jasprit Bumrah, you want a 5-an over in a T20 match, you go to Jasprit Bumrah. If you are bowling with a bad, old ball which is 25 overs old in a ODI and want a wicket, go to Jasprit Bumrah. That is the name he has earned and he rightly deserves to be called that," he added.