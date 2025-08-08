The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy turned out to be one of the most closely fought series ever to be played. With all matches going to 5 days, the series was eventually drawn 2-2, with India winning the final match by 6 runs at the Kennington Oval in London. The series produced incredible contests between the bat and the ball, where the batters enjoyed an advantage in the first few days and the bowlers gained more significance as the game progressed. The pitches prepared for the series, hence, also drew plenty of plaudits. But as far as ICC's ratings for the pitches are concerned, the verdict isn't the most pleasant.

Ratings for 4 of the 5 matches are out, with only the Headingly pitch (first Test) getting a very good rating. All the other pitches were rated 'satisfactory' by the apex board.

1st Test - Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Rating: Very Good | Outfield Rating: Very Good

2nd Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Rating: Satisfactory | Outfield Rating: Very Good

3rd Test - Lord's, London

Pitch Rating: Satisfactory | Outfield Rating: Very Good

4th Test - Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Rating: Satisfactory | Outfield Rating: Very Good

The ratings for the 5th and final Test at the Kennington Oval are yet to be confirmed.

A 2-2 scoreline feels fair, but somehow, it hardly captures the scale of what an emotional roller-coaster ride. This was a series built on heroic performances, relentless drama, players pushing past extreme pain, and moments so emotional that they have left an imprint on everyone who lived through it - on and off the field.

“It has been that kind of a series, hasn't it? It's like, it took a lot out of you, but then once it's over, you're like ‘geez, it's over'. How many Test series go all the way to day five of every Test match? So it's like all five Test matches going down to the wire on all five days says a lot about the quality of cricket played,” said Deep Dasgupta, former India wicketkeeper, said.

