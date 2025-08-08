Pitch Rating For India vs England Test Series Out: Only One Venue Gets Very Good Rating
Only one pitch has received a 'very good' rating of the first four in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
- Only the Headingley pitch received a 'very good' rating from the ICC
- Pitches at Edgbaston, Lords, and Old Trafford were rated 'satisfactory' by the ICC
- The final Test pitch rating at Kennington Oval is yet to be announced
The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy turned out to be one of the most closely fought series ever to be played. With all matches going to 5 days, the series was eventually drawn 2-2, with India winning the final match by 6 runs at the Kennington Oval in London. The series produced incredible contests between the bat and the ball, where the batters enjoyed an advantage in the first few days and the bowlers gained more significance as the game progressed. The pitches prepared for the series, hence, also drew plenty of plaudits. But as far as ICC's ratings for the pitches are concerned, the verdict isn't the most pleasant.
Ratings for 4 of the 5 matches are out, with only the Headingly pitch (first Test) getting a very good rating. All the other pitches were rated 'satisfactory' by the apex board.
1st Test - Headingley, Leeds
Pitch Rating: Very Good | Outfield Rating: Very Good
2nd Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham
Pitch Rating: Satisfactory | Outfield Rating: Very Good
3rd Test - Lord's, London
Pitch Rating: Satisfactory | Outfield Rating: Very Good
4th Test - Old Trafford, Manchester
Pitch Rating: Satisfactory | Outfield Rating: Very Good
The ratings for the 5th and final Test at the Kennington Oval are yet to be confirmed.
A 2-2 scoreline feels fair, but somehow, it hardly captures the scale of what an emotional roller-coaster ride. This was a series built on heroic performances, relentless drama, players pushing past extreme pain, and moments so emotional that they have left an imprint on everyone who lived through it - on and off the field.
“It has been that kind of a series, hasn't it? It's like, it took a lot out of you, but then once it's over, you're like ‘geez, it's over'. How many Test series go all the way to day five of every Test match? So it's like all five Test matches going down to the wire on all five days says a lot about the quality of cricket played,” said Deep Dasgupta, former India wicketkeeper, said.
With IANS Inputs