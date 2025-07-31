Veteran pacer Deepak Chahar was spotted training with the Indian cricket team on the eve of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. In a viral video, Chahar rolled his arm over in the nets in a non-India gear, helping the Indian batters prepare for the challenge in their final training session of the ongoing tour. The visitors trail 1-2 in the five-match series, with the fifth and final game starting later today at Surrey's home ground.

This isn't the first time that Chahar has joined the Indian nets in the ongoing tour. He had also joined the team ahead of the Lord's Test, also held in London earlier this month. Meanwhile, Chahar is yet to represent the country in red ball cricket.

VIDEO | India Vs England: Pacer Deepak Chahar joined the Indian team's practice session and bowled in the nets at The Oval Cricket Ground in London ahead of the fifth Test starting tomorrow. #indiavsengland #deepakchahar pic.twitter.com/u1MhGYtipc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2025

India are expected to make multiple changes to the side which forced a draw in the Manchester Test last week. The visitors, meanwhile, have still to confirm if Jasprit Bumrah will play at the Oval.

Bumrah's back injury earlier this year prompted India to announce the fast bowler would only feature in three games during the current series.

The world's top-ranked Test bowler made his third appearance at Old Trafford and has little time to recover after bowling a draining 33 overs, during which he took two wickets and conceded 100 runs for the first time in a Test innings.

"We are going to take a decision tomorrow (Thursday)," India captain Shubman Gill said Wednesday. "The wicket looks pretty green. So, we will see how it turns out."

England confirmed Wednesday they will be without captain Ben Stokes after the inspirational all-rounder was ruled out with a shoulder injury -- a huge blow to the hosts.

In last week's drawn fourth match at Old Trafford, which preserved his side's 2-1 series lead, Stokes became just the fourth England cricketer to score a century and take five wickets in the same Test.

The 34-year-old is also the leading wicket-taker on either side, with 17 wickets at 25.23, while sending down 140 overs -- the most the lively seamer has delivered in any series.

(With AFP Inputs)