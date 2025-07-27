Team India's hunt for a reliable No. 3 batter continues, with B Sai Sudharsan also failing to shine in the Manchester Test. Though Sudharsan scored a half-cenury in the first innings, he was dismissed for d duck in the second. Sudharsan's inclusion in the playing XI came after the team management decided to drop Karun Nair. When India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, asked about the decisoin to drop Nair, he said that the call was taken by head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill. Kotak further felt that Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan had started well but hadn't converted their starts into significant scores.

Despite the concerns over India's struggles at the No. 3 spot, Kotak doesn't see it as a major concern, highlighting Sai's good batting in the first inning of the fourth Test at Manchester as a positive aspect. India went with Sai at No.3 in the series opener, but he made zero in the first innings and 30 in the second.

He was dropped from the side, and Karun was promoted up the order. However, in three Tests, Nair has mustered only 131 runs at an average of 21.83.

While speaking to the media, Kotak said, "I don't think it has been a problem to be very honest. Yes, after Karun also got a few starts and got out. And then Sai also in the first game scored 30 in the second inning and got out. But I don't think it is an area of concern, to be very honest. And the way Sai batted in the first inning was very good."

Sai, making a comeback into the playing 11 for the fourth test, he made a vital fifty in the first innings but was dismissed by Chris Woakes for a golden duck in the second innings.

He also spoke about Nair being dropped from the playing 11 in the fourth Test and Sai replacing him, he said in the 4th test match, there can be pressure built on Nair So if made the change and it does not mean that the team management is not backing him.

"Coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill can talk about that. When Gill said we'll back Karun, he would have meant as a batter. He didn't do badly. He got starts," the batting coach said.

"The way he has batted, he has not played badly. He has got a good start every time. Sometimes, if the team management feels that at this stage, maybe in the 4th test match, there can be pressure built on him. So if we can change it, we can do it. It does not mean that the team management is not backing him," he added.

With ANI Inputs