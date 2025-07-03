Indian cricket team batter Yashasvi Jaiswal defended the team selections for the second Test match against England after criticism from several experts. India decided to not include Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI despite fans and experts advocating for his selection. The visitors were off to a solid start on Day 1 with skipper Shubman GIll slamming a brilliant century. During the press conference, Jaiswal was all praise for Gill and expressed confidence in the team's strategy.

"I think he's been amazing the way he's batting. It's just incredible to see him bat and as a captain, also, he's been amazing. I think he's very clear in his head what he needs to do with the team, and we are very confident what we are going to do. So, yeah, we are just trying our best," Jaiswal said.

When asked about the team selections, Jaiswal made it clear that there were no confusions.

"No, there is no confusion," he said.

Following his second Test century in the ongoing England tour, India Test captain Shubman Gill has clarified that the visitors are here not only to win the Test match but also to win the series.

Gill dazzled in the second Test against England in Birmingham on Wednesday with a blend of caution and aggression. At Stumps on Day 1, Gill finished his innings at unbeaten 114* runs, which came off 216 balls with the help of 12 boundaries.

Speaking in a video posted by BCCI, Gill said, "We definitely want to win this Test match and the series."

While India lost wickets in a cluster, Gill continued to torment England with his flawless approach. He remained unfazed and continued to find gaps to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Gill, India's youngest Test captain, swept Root behind square to find the boundary rope for a four and then walloped the ball to close out a memorable hundred in Birmingham.

He became the fourth Indian captain to blaze his way to centuries in his first two Tests as India captain after Virat, Vijay Hazare and Sunil Gavaskar.

(With ANI inputs)