Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Smith said on Friday that he is not surprised witnessing young batter Shubman Gill lead Team India during the tour to England, hailing how Indian players are made Test-ready before they even get there and also pointed out the lack of first-class cricket played by West Indies cricketers that have contributed to their downfall in the longer format. Smith was speaking to ANI in Birmingham, playing World Championship of Legends (WCL) for West Indies Champions.

Speaking about Indian skipper Gill, currently leading a new-look Team India without seniors Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin in England and trailing by 1-2, Smith said, "The thing is with the youngsters, I think they still have that experience. And I know that with India, they play a lot of cricket and they will do well. They have the backing, they have everything, the resources, everything is there for them."

Smith, who represented WI in 148 international matches, scoring 2,462 runs and taking 75 wickets, said that Indian players are close to Test-level before even reaching there and it is no surprise Gill leading the Indian side.

"They are Test material even before they reach there. I think I heard one of the coaches that had worked with him a few years ago said that he will lead India in a couple of years' time and now he's there. So I am not surprised at him being captain. They have a very good young crop now coming up and I think they are going to be there for a little while. Who knows, you have to wait and see how it goes for them."

On West Indies' pro-longed slump in Test cricket, which has seen them finish near the bottom of the table in all three ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycles, Smith said that the administration is just not "good enough" to compete against teams like Australia, New Zealand, England and India.

Most recently in the third Test against Australia, WI was bundled out for just 27 runs, the second-lowest score in Test cricket history.

"We have been only playing like seven first-class games a year, that is not enough cricket for us to go and compete against world class teams. So I think that is something that is not a surprise for me. I was not expecting them to get bowled out for 27, but for something like that to happen, I am not surprised because I do not think we play enough competitive first class cricket to compete with these team like Australia, England, India, New Zealand, those places, South Africa," he added.

Speaking about sharing the locker room with legendary teammates like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, who won the T20 World Cup 2012 with Smith, he said, "I am not starstruck or anything like that, but it is good to know that you play cricket with a bunch of guys that have been doing well for their country and also for their respective franchises."

So far, West Indies Champions have won just one and lost two matches in the competition.

