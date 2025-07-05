India pacer Mohammed Siraj credited fellow seamer Akash Deep for playing a big role in his six-wicket haul, describing the Bengal speedster as a “horse” who was just waiting for his opportunity. Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88), who replaced a rested Jasprit Bumrah, complemented each other perfectly to bundle out England for 407 in reply to India's first innings total of 587 in the ongoing second Test in Birmingham. "Akash Deep is like a horse. He was waiting for opportunity and when the opportunity arrived he has shown how hungry he was. To be honest I enjoyed a lot bowling with him," Siraj told BCCI.TV.

"I love when given responsibility. My only goal was not to give runs from my end. I tried to bowl with control as much as possible and keep the batsmen under pressure."

Akash Deep too credited Siraj and said he enjoyed a lot sharing the new ball with him. "With the first new ball I got two wickets but Mian (Siraj) played a big role. He kept the pressure from one end," Akash Deep said.

"Very important role (Siraj played), we bowled in partnership with the new ball. Enjoyed a lot. The way we made a comeback with the second new ball was special." Akash Deep missed out on maiden five-wicket haul but he doesn't have any regrets.

"Five wickets will come and go but I never have these things in mind," he said.

Reflecting on the challenging and unfavouring conditions at Edgbaston, Siraj said he loves to perform under pressure and India's mighty first innings total of 587 also provided a cushion.

"The pitch was slow, but I knew I had a responsibility. I haven't played too many matches recently, but with experience, I knew not to try too much. Just keep bowling in the right areas. That builds pressure and changes the atmosphere. I've played 38 Tests, so my aim was to bring stability. With 600 runs on the board, I didn't want to go hunting for wickets - I just wanted to be consistent. I love responsibility, I love challenges. I've seen many challenges in life, and I feel I perform best when there's a burden on my shoulders," the pacer said.

