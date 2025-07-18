India lost the third Test of the five-match series against England by 22 runs at Lord's. It was a game that went down to the wire but the visitors ended up on the losing side. Chasing a tricky target of 193 in the final innings, India were bundled out for 170 runs. The match seemed over for the Three Lions after they set India a small target but they bounced back in the game as the Shubman Gill-led side got off to a poor start. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first Indian wicket to fall when the team's score was just 5 runs.

Jofra Archer tested Jaiswal with a short ball outside off-stump. The southpaw tried to pull it away on the leg side but got a top-edge. The ball went in the air before England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith took the catch comfortably. It was just the seventh ball of his knock that the southpaw was facing.

The wicket of Jaiswal had a big say in the game as it gave hope to the Three Lions and the side cashed in on the opportunity. They eventually bowled out India for 170 and won the game by a narrow margin.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad was left "surprised" over Jaiswal's shot selection. Meanwhile, he termed him as one the players who keep scoring runs during their time at the middle.

"So Jaiswal getting out, really bad shot, I'm surprised. He just didn't look to cut it over the off-side, suddenly England are like okay, we are in. He is the player who moves the scoreboard forward," Broad said on the For The Love Of Cricket podcast.

"In a low chase, when you are defending, if you come to bowl and you've got a Sehwag, Warner, the opening batters that can take the game away from you and they up 60 for none or one off ten, the game is sort of done.

"As soon as Karun Nair came in, he is someone who plays each ball on merit, then England could control it and set attacking fields, create pressure. So I thought that was a really big moment. England making that breakthrough early, Jaiswal gone."