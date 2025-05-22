There is a lot of debate and discussion surrounding the selection for Team India's squad for the five-Test series against England in June. Following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the spot of captain as well as two crucial positions in the top order have opened up. In particular, filling the boots of Virat Kohli at No. 4 is a big problem for India to solve. While Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have been touted as the likely candidates, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar has thrown a different name into the hat.

"I'm thinking of Karun Nair at No.4. If all the talk of giving domestic cricket the priority and (using it as) benchmark, then he has done everything possible to get his Test spot back," said Bangar, speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

Karun Nair has enjoyed a renaissance in domestic cricket over the 2024/25 season. Karun's Vidarbha reached the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, and won the Ranji Trophy, with Karun enjoying a rich run of form.

The 33-year-old, who is the only Indian apart from Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Test cricket, has forced himself back into selection conversations thanks to his form. Making his first appearance in IPL 2025, Karun Nair smashed a stunning 89 off just 40 balls for Delhi Capitals (DC).

Bangar also batted for the inclusion of another domestic cricket stalwart, in the form of Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran.

"What happens to Abhimanyu Easwaran? He has scored a lot of runs. I believe he will make it to the Test squad," Bangar said.

Easwaran failed it to make it to India's playing XI for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after performing poorly in the India A matches. However, he may get another shot, having been named the captain of the India A squad for the warm-up matches against England Lions.