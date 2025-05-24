Ahead of India announcing its new Test captain while unveiling the squad for the important five-match tour of England, former wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim has backed Shubman Gill for the leadership role. On the other hand, former chief selector Kiran More said he would prefer KL Rahul to be the side's new Test captain. Ever since Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests earlier this month, Gill has been seen as a front-runner for the full-time leadership role. Rahul has captained India earlier in three Tests, and has recently been seen as a certainty in the longer format scheme of things.

Other candidates for the Test captaincy role have been fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in three games previously and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. But Bumrah is not a certainty to play all five Tests on tour of England, while Pant, despite having a great overseas batting record, could be in the race for vice-captain's role.

“You have Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant. Considering this is the start of a new WTC cycle, I would go with a young, talented leader—Shubman Gill. Although he's yet to fully establish himself at the Test level, I'd like to see the selectors make a bold move.”

“We've seen his leadership skills in the shorter format with GT, and he seems to be in a very happy space when leading. That should bode well for India,” said Karim, a former national selector, on Follow The Blues - Selectors Meet episode on JioHotstar.

More, meanwhile, cited his preference for Rahul due to banking on experience over youth. Rahul is also expected to open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, especially after forming a successful pair on the tour of Australia.

“I would go with KL Rahul—he's an experienced campaigner. I don't want to put too much pressure on Shubman Gill. He hasn't done enough in Test cricket yet. He hasn't played much domestic cricket either, so there's a lot of learning still to do in the longer format.”

“Let him grow—maybe he can be vice-captain for a year or two. For now, KL Rahul is the right choice. He has the experience, temperament, and communication skills needed to lead,” he added.

India's all-important Test series against England will take place from June 20 to August 4, with Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval being the venues. India are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007.