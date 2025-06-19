India head into their five-match away Test series against England vying to win a Test series there for the first time since 2007. Led by Shubman Gill, a slightly new-look India will be aiming to dismantle the 'Bazball' style of the England team, pioneered by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. India have a big headache, in the fact that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play only three out of the five Tests. However, former England opener Nick Knight threw another name into the hat, as India's possible trump card during the series.

"I would be looking for every opportunity to play Kuldeep Yadav. England will find it hard against Kuldeep. If Kuldeep is on top of his game, that could be a defining moment in the series, or moments, because England likes to be aggressive," Knight said, speaking to The Indian Express.

Kuldeep Yadav's skilset offers India a different option to what they already have. A left-arm chinaman, Kuldeep could cause damage to an England batting lineup that has often appeared uncomfortable against spin.

"When you want to be aggressive, you have to be certain about which way the ball is turning. If there is a little bit of assistance from the pitch, Kuldeep will be able to bowl all his varieties," Knight said.

Knight also had some words of advice for India's new Test captain Shubman Gill, particularly on his technique.

"I always highlight the same thing, really. Sometimes with Shubman, more so when you're sort of a little lacking in confidence and striving for things a little bit for your form, sometimes that front leg just pushes across a little bit too much," Knight said, speaking to PTI.

"Therefore, the rotation of the body and accessing the ball and playing around that front pad. But of late, I haven't seen that quite so much, if I'm brutally honest," Knight stated.

"It becomes more important when you've got a left-armer coming over the wicket and swinging it back into the pads. That's something that he will probably be always aware of," Knight added.

Knight pointed out a common Achilles' heel that the Indian batters would need to be wary of while going up against the English pacers.

"That line outside off stump, again, will be the challenge for all these top-order players, particularly in England.

The first Test between India and England begins on June 20.