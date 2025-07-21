Team India has been struck by multiple injury issues ahead of the 4th Test against England in Manchester, with the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh being ruled out. Reddy, an all-rounder by trait, in fact, has been ruled out for the remaining two matches of the series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named only one replacement, adding Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj to the roster ahead of the Manchester encounter.

The 4th Test in Manchester is a must-win game for Team India, which is already trailing the 5-match series 1-2. There were doubts over Akash Deep's fitness too, but the BCCI has named him in the squad for the Manchester Test. If Jasprit Bumrah is rested, however, it would be interesting to see which pacer the team management decides to bring in from the squad.

Some reports have even suggested that Bumrah could play the 4th Test, with Akash Deep being dropped to the bench. Calls for spinner Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion to the playing XI have also been made but the chinaman spinner hasn't featured in any of the three matches so far.

In its release, the BCCI said: "All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home, and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.

"Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. He sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress."

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Anshul Kamboj to the squad. Kamboj has joined the team in Manchester. The fourth Test will kickstart on July 23, 2025."

India's updated squad for fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj