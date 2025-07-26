A funny moment from Day 3 of the India vs England 4th Test is going viral on social media. During the game at Old Trafford, India player Yashasvi Jaiswal was recorded on stump mic, chirping some hilarious words during the visitors' bowling. "Macha, I need some English here. I want hear some English from you, come on!" Jaiswal said whlile also clapping with great enthusiasm on the day whose first session proved to be really tough for the Indian bowlers.

Watch it here:

Watch @ybj_19 get in the zone with some hilarious chirps caught live on stump mic! #ENGvIND 4th TEST, DAY 3 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/l55AM1kN1p pic.twitter.com/XVzXl7YcpY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 25, 2025

India's seasoned opener Yashavi Jaiswal completed 1000 Test runs against England on Wednesday during the second session on Day 1 of the 4th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Jaiswal was sent back to the pavilion after he scored 58 runs off 107 balls, which was laced by 10 fours and one six in his innings. With this knock, the left-hand batter completed 1000 runs against the Three Lions in the longest format of the game.

The southpaw became the 20th Indian batter to reach this milestone. He is the joint second-quickest Indian to get there in 16 innings alongside former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. India's legendary batters Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid got there in 15 innings.

The 23-year-old batter is the first Indian opener to score 50-plus at Old Trafford in the last 50 years since Sunil Gavaskar (58 runs) against England in 1974.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the fourth consecutive toss and opted to bowl against India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. India, trailing by 1-2, need to conjure a win to keep the series alive.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj.

