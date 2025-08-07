Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu blasted the team management for playing Akash Deep in the fifth Test despite having injury problems. The pacer did not play the fourth Test after picking up a groin injury and he seemed in a bit of trouble while bowling in the second innings of the fifth Test at The Oval. India captain Shubman Gill was even heard on stump mic asking him whether he has taken an injection to help him with the pain. Sidhu pointed out that Arshdeep Singh should have played the game instead of a half-fit Akash Deep and even went on to call the decision a 'cardinal, heinous error'.

“On the English commentary, it was clearly heard that the question was whether he (Akash Deep) took an injection or not. You are playing a bowler in a Test match after giving him an injection, while a fit left-arm pacer like Arshdeep is sitting on the bench. Why didn't you play him? Going in with a half-fit bowler is a crime. It is a cardinal, heinous error. Because your other two bowlers, who are meant to be racehorses, end up becoming workhorses,” Sidhu said on YouTube.

With Jasprit Bumrah missing the Test, a lot of pressure came on Mohammed Siraj who bowled long spells and became the leader of the pace attack. Sidhu warned that the team management will end up 'breaking' Siraj if this continutes and urged them to protect him.

“You will end up breaking Siraj too. He will also break down. Because you only have three bowlers. Look at England. They played four fast bowlers. One got injured, and they still had three. Now you have just three, and not even a proper three. It is not even two and a half now."

"And to be fair, it is not Akash Deep's fault. If he is injured, then he is injured. He was injured during the IPL, came back, and now he is as fragile as a touch-me-not plant. I think there have been around 13 changes. Bowlers keep coming and going," he added.