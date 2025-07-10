Rishabh Pant reckons the only thing harder than batting against India's Jasprit Bumrah is keeping wicket to the fast bowler. Bumrah is set to return in the third Test against England at Lord's on Thursday after being rested from India's crushing 336-run win at Edgbaston last week. Blessed with the ability to generate sharp pace off a short run, Bumrah's extraordinary action also means he is capable of late movement as well. And with the ball often moving significantly after passing the bat in English conditions, Bumrah's skill can make life tough for India wicketkeeper Pant -- especially at Lord's where an eight-foot (2.5-metre) slope runs across the ground. Bumrah's career figures of 210 wickets in 46 Tests at an average of under 20 stand comparison with cricket's greatest quicks.

Pant, asked during a pre-match press conference at Lord's on Wednesday what makes Bumrah so special, replied: "I think everything. I think how accurate he is, the way his mind works. I think it's just amazing."

He added: "I think it's more difficult for the wicketkeeper behind the wicket than for a batsman, I guess, especially in England."

India have yet to confirm their side for Lord's, although captain Shubman Gill has said Bumrah will play, with Prasidh Krishna in line to make way.

At Edgbaston, India deployed three pacemen, with Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj doing most of the damage, and two spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Pant, asked if India would field a similar attack at Lord's, said: "Discussions are still going on. But we will get to know by tomorrow (Thursday). Sometimes the wicket changes colour, the moisture will become less also.

"We have to see the wicket and take a call on how the wicket is doing."

England have recalled fast bowler Jofra Archer in a bid to check the momentum of an India side who've scored seven individual hundreds in the first two Tests, with Gill already having three to his credit.

Gill's innings of 269 and 161 at Edgbaston paved the way for India's biggest Test win abroad, in terms of runs.

But Pant's typically dynamic second-innings 65 took the game beyond England's reach after he became only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score hundreds in both innings during India's five-wicket loss in the series opener at Headingley.

"I try to have a very clear mindset when I'm batting. Just playing one ball at a time, that is something which has really helped me," said Pant.

"What the other team is thinking, yes, I do have an idea of what they want me to do... You have to make your own plans and just play the game."